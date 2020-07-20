42 new COVID-19 cases detected within past eight (8) days

As at today, of 84 COVID-19 tests done within the past 24-hours, there has been one (1) new case bringing the number of positive cases recorded in Guyana, since testing began to 337 with 19 deaths attributed to the virus.

According to Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle, the number of active cases in Institutional Isolation is presently 155; 15 persons are in institutional quarantine and two (2) persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

She pointed out that while 163 persons have recovered the management of authorities in relation to confirmed cases remains a formidable hurdle. Within the past eight (8) days, 42 new COVID-19 cases have been detected with many of these reported in Regions 1 and 9.

To date, only Regions Two, Three and Five have not recorded any COVID-19 deaths.

In the Interior Regions, hotspots have been identified. In Region One they are the Moruca and Mabaruma areas, Region Seven- Aranka, Bartica and Sulphur Rose, Region Eight- Itabac, and Mahdia and in Region Nine -Lethem.