422 inmates graduate from ready-for-reintegration training courses

Some 422 inmates who are being housed at the Lusignan, New Amsterdam, Camp Street and Timehri Prisons graduated over the past week after completing several “ground-breaking” training courses offered at the institutions.

In a statement, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) said the programmes aim to prepare inmates for life outside of prison and assist with their reintegration into society.

The inmates had the opportunity to participate in several different training areas, with the following courses offered; family reconciliation, domestic violence, literacy, citizenship and the law, psychology, and yoga.

At separate graduation ceremonies, Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot conveyed that the Prison Service has an obligation and mandate to provide prisoners with skills that would facilitate their reintegration into society while, at the same time, helping inmates to realise their mistakes with the view to becoming better individuals.

“The various programmes are just another phase to assist and strengthen the rehabilitation of inmates that are currently incarcerated. The programmes also signify the important step that the Prison Service is taking in order for the full rehabilitation of the inmates,” Elliot said.

The Prison Head went on to say that inmates were allowed to participate in the various programming to learn skills that would better prepare them for life after prison.

Elliot noted, “You must consider yourselves fortunate that you have been chosen. We hope that the programmes that you have participated in will help you understand where you have gone wrong and encourage you to be better citizens once you are released back into your communities.”

