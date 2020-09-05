43 more persons confirmed positive for COVID-19

Within the last 24 hours, 43 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 1,459.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard.

To date, of the 1,459 confirmed cases, only 492 are currently active. These are inclusive of 16 patients presently being treated in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

There 476 patients in isolation, 53 of which are in institutional isolation while the remaining 423 are in home isolation.

There are currently 99 persons in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile,the COVID-19 death toll in Guyana stands at 46 and the number of recoveries have increased to 921.

To date, a total of 9,337 person have been tested for the Novel Coronavirus in the country.