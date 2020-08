Within the last 24 hours, 44 persons have tested positive for the COVID-19, bringing the overall total of confirmed cases since testing began to 474 inclusive of recoveries and deaths.

The Ministry of Public Health has also confirmed Guyana’s 21st COVID-19 fatality.

The 21st person who is said to have lost his life due to the virus is 34 year old male, Doodkumar Sookraj, from the East Bank of Demerara who passed on July 30.