44 yr old man arrested with 495g of ganja in Bartica

Acting on information, police went to Bartica Arcade in 1st Avenue Bartica on Tuesday, where a 44-year-old man was seen carrying two bags. Upon seeing the police the man fled but was however apprehended by police.

Further, a search was conducted and a bulky parcel wrapped with transparent plastic was found in his bag that contained leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be marijuana. The suspected drug was weighed in his presence and it amounted to 495g, of which he admitted ownership. The suspect was then placed in custody pending charges.