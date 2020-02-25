$445M SLUICE COMMISSIONED AT D’EDWARD

Flooding is expected to be reduced

A four-door $415M sluice at D’Edward which has a 33 percent greater capacity to drain 16,000 acres of land and pump over 6000 gallons of water per second, was commissioned to cater for future developments of Region 5.

CEO of National Drainage and Irrigation Authority, Frederick Flatts said the sluice in conjunction with other sluices and pump station serve an area of approximately 48,000 acres of residential and agricultural land.

“All of this is being done to improve drainage in this area. We look forward to a time when this area would hardly ever see flooding. That is not going to happen by luck, it is happening because of forward-planning… when we talk about reducing flooding it is not mere talking, it is a real attempt to reduce flooding,” Flatts stated.

Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder said this initiative signals the government’s commitment to developing regional agriculture and boosting village economies.

“Region 5, is the largest rice-producing region in Guyana producing 45 percent of paddy production annually. In 2019, 1,760 farmers cultivated 40,936 hectares producing, over the two cropping seasons, 454,715 tonnes of paddy. From Number #27 Village to De Edward, West Coast Berbice, there are about 500 rice farmers who cultivated approximately 11,500 acres in the last crop that will directly benefit from this investment”

The sluice was designed by SRK Engineering at a cost of $13.7Million and supervised by E&A consultants for $16.7Milion. Courtney Benn Contracting Service Limited, then constructed the sluice for $415Million; totaling $445 Million.