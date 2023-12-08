45 LOCAL BUSINESSES COMPLETE 2023 HSSE PROGRAMME

Forty-five local businesses have been recognized for completing the Health, Safety, Security, and Environment (HSSE) Management System program. This program, managed by the Centre for Local Business Development, is designed to enhance businesses’ operational standards and safety practices. Completing this program by these businesses signifies a commitment to maintaining high health, safety, security, and environmental management standards, which is crucial for sustainable business practices. Dacia Richards provides more information on the program, the awarded businesses, and the significance of this achievement in her report.

Like this: Like Loading...