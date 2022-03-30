45 Region Three teachers complete MoE’s Education Management Certificate Course

Some forty-five Nursery, Primary and Secondary schools teachers across the Essequibo Islands, West Demerara region are now equipped with better management skills following the completion of the Ministry of Education’s Education Management Certificate Course.

National Centre for Educational Resource Development – NCERD Director, Ms Quenita Walrond-Lewis in her feature address urged the educators to be innovative and adaptable to change in the education sector.

In a press release, it was noted that l Walrond-Lewis highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic provided opportunities for more creative means of education delivery and as the Ministry moves to reopen schools fully, teachers should continue to find innovative ways to engage pupils.

Regional Education Officer (REdo) Region Three, Mr Akbar Chindu commended the teachers for their completion of the programme and urged them to apply the skills they have learned to improve education delivery at their individual schools.

The best graduating teacher in the region was Ms Dayvika Ghansian. She also received an award for being the second-best graduating teacher from the programme nationally.

According to the Ministry, the programme is executed through the NCERD and is a specialized course designed to improve teachers’ leadership skills. It is open to Heads of Departments, Senior Teachers and Headteachers.