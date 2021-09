A 45 year old man has admitted to the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court on Friday that on September 9,2021, he broke and entered into the La Bonne Intention Masjid, East Coast Demerara. Guilty is Rafeek Ally.

The accused appeared before Magistrate George where the charge was read to him. The matter was adjourned until September 15 2021, for sentencing.