$45M in narcotics destroyed in Berbice River

On Wednesday, three plots of cannabis farms were discovered along the Berbice River and subsequently destroyed by Police during what they dubbed as a successful drug eradication exercise.

This occurred between 04:00hrs and 15:30hrs, and was led by the Assistant Superintendent. The exercise was conducted using the Force’s motor vessel Marine 6.

During the first part of the exercise, two farm lands which measured approximately one acre and bore about 10,000 plants in total were cultivated. The cannabis plants measured between 1-5 feet in height, and had an average weight of 250lbs.

The estimated street value of the eradicated cannabis at this location was approximately $7,500,000 (Guyana currency).

Subsequently, another plot of ganja farm land was discovered at Gateroy Village which was about six acres with approximately fifty thousand plants (50,000) ranging between one to six feet (1-6) in height with a weight of about 1,250 pounds, along with two make-shift camps.

The cannabis and camps were destroyed by fire.

The estimated value of the eradicated cannabis at the farm at Gateroy Village is $37,500,000 (Guyana currency).

The total weight of all the cannabis eradicated at both locations during the exercise on April 20th is approxinately 1,500 pounds and valued at $45,000,000.

It should be noted that in February of this year (2022), the CCU reported that Police in Regional Division #6 conducted an eradication exercise at Gateroy Village, Berbice River where a cannabis field measuring approximately ten acres was discovered. The estimated value of the cannabis that was found, and destroyed during that exercise in February, is approximately $90M.