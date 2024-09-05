Thursday, September 5, 2024
47-YEAR-OLD CHARGED WITH THE MURDER OF A WELDER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Dacia Richards reports that a 47-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a welder that took place on Saturday evening during a birthday party in Lust en Rust, West Bank Demerara.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
