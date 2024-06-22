Saturday, June 22, 2024
HomeHealth4700 PERSONS TESTED POSITIVE FOR DENGUE SO FAR FOR 2024, 398 HAD...
HealthNews

4700 PERSONS TESTED POSITIVE FOR DENGUE SO FAR FOR 2024, 398 HAD TO BE ADMITTED FOR MEDICAL CARE HEALTH MINISTER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
17

In 2024, the Health Ministry conducted 18,500 dengue tests across the country, with 4,700 individuals testing positive and 398 requiring hospital admission for care. Tiana Cole will provide more details on this situation and the health response.

Previous article
PNCR SET TO COMMENCE INVESTIGATION OF SEXUAL ALLEGATIONS AGAINST ONE OF ITS OWN
Next article
MINISTRY OF HEALTH LAUNCHES $2.8B CERVICAL SCREENING PROGRAMME
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

30 DORM STUDENTS, 11 TEACHERS COVID -19 POSITIVE

INCREASED DOSAGE FOR UPCOMING FILARIA MASS DRUG ADMINISTRATION