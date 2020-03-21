7 TIPS FOR WORKING FROM HOME DURING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Since the announcement of the first coronavirus case in Guyana, many organisations have opted for their employees to work from home. This might be challenging for some since it maybe the first time they have to work for an extensive period of time out of their office.

It can be more challenging since the Ministry of Education has closed schools and all learning institutions for two weeks. Parents are now facing the task of balancing work and keeping their child/children productively occupied.

With children at home, you may need to create a schedule for them as if they are at school. Provide work to keep them occupied and include snack breaks. Set boundaries with them. According to a career development manager of Flex Jobs in the US, Brie Reynolds, parents might have to grant their children more screen time than usual to ensure their work is completed. Although this may be the case, ensure to tell them that this is only for a short period of time.

Here are seven tips by author, Regina Borsellino of The Muse, that may help those to get their work done efficiently:

1. Get dressed

You don’t need to dress as formally as you might for work, but the simple act of changing clothes serves as a signal that it’s time to wake up and get things done.

Getting dressed also applies to other appearance-based tasks: Take a shower, brush your hair, even put on makeup if that’s what you’d usually do. You don’t need to go as all out as you would for the office if you don’t want to, but waking up and taking care of your appearance can go a long way toward helping you feel like you’re taking care of yourself.

2. Designate a work space or Home Office

If you’re used to going into an office each day, the separation between work and home is physical, and you want to try to recreate that as much as possible with a designated physical workspace at home. You may scoff at the idea of a separate room for a home office if you live in a small apartment. Your workspace doesn’t have to be its own room.

Try to make your workspace comfortable with a chair you can sit in for eight hours a day and a few decorations. Find an area with good natural lighting if at all possible.

3. Keep Clearly Defined Working Hours

Just as you designate and separate your physical workspace, you should be clear about when you’re working and when you’re not. You’ll get your best work done and be most ready to transition back to the office if you stick with your regular hours. Plus, if your role is collaborative, being on the same schedule as your coworkers makes everything much easier.

If you live with other people, this separation is even more critical. Communicate with the people you live with to establish boundaries so you can cut down on distractions during the workday.

4. Build Transitions into (and out of) Work

Your morning commute not only gets you to work—from one physical location to another—but it also gives your brain time to prepare for work. Just because you’re not traveling doesn’t mean you shouldn’t carve out equivalent routines to help you ease into your workday.

Maybe you usually read or listen to music on your commute. You can do that at home.

At the other end of the day, the evening commute does the reverse. Give yourself something that will signal the end of work and serve as a buffer.

5. Don’t get too sucked in by the news

You probably already take a few breaks throughout the day at the office, and that’s fine to do at home, too. Using that time to throw in a load of laundry is OK, but try not to look at your new work arrangement as an opportunity to finally clean out that closet or anything else that takes a lot of sustained focus.

Right now, one of the biggest distractions is the news. And if you’re working remotely because of the new coronavirus, checking in on COVID-19 updates is going to be at the front of your mind. It’s good to stay informed, of course, but it’s also easy to scroll yourself into an anxious mess.

6. Communicate

If you don’t usually work from home, chances are there will be some bumps in the road if you have to suddenly go fully remote. The key to steering through these bumps is communication—especially with your manager and direct reports. Either before you make the switch or as soon as you know it’s happening, come up with a plan that lays out expectations for how often you should check in and how you’ll convey any changes or new assignments to one another. Do the same with anyone you usually work collaboratively with throughout the day.

7. Don’t Forget to Socialize

When the whole office suddenly starts working from home, you’re cutting off a lot of the casual social interactions you’re used to having throughout the day that help you feel less lonely and break up the monotony of work.

Combat this by talking with your coworkers throughout the day through Slack, calls, text, Zoom, or however your company communicates. If you usually ask your coworkers about their weekends, keep that up. If you’d usually comment to them about a specific topic, reach out. These little interactions go a long way.

Source: The Muse