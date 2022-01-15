5 REMANDED TO JAIL FOR GRIEVOUS BODILY HARM

On Thursday 13 January 2022, charges were formally brought against a group of 5 men who had been accused of brutally beating another.

According to the Guyana Police Force, 29 year old Gregory Bhola of Johanna South, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice, was brutally attacked by the 5 men around 17:45 hours on Sunday 9 January 2022 at Johanna South, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne Berbice.

The 5 men who have now been identified as Zameer Alli called “Rayan”, a 22-year-old fisherman of Lot 19 Grassfield, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice, Ameer Alli called “Marlon” a 23-year-old labourer of Lot 19 Grassfield, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice, Devindra Nandlall called “Buddy” a 30-year-old construction worker of Lot 30 Bound Yard, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice, Balraj Sakichand called “Ravin”, a 28-year-old rice farmer of Lot 41 Bound Yard, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice and Khemraj Sakichand called “Saki”, a 30-year-old fisherman of Lot 50 Bound Yard, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice were all arrested on Monday 10 January 2022 by Detective Sergeant Lynch and then charged by Police Constable Nelson under Section 50 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01.

The men appeared at the Whim Magistrate’s Court where formal charges were officially laid against them.

The five accused appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore via Skype, where the Indictable charges were read to them and they were not required to enter a plea.

Bail was refused and they were all remanded to prison as the case was adjourned to 1 February 2022 for report.