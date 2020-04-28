5-y-o drowns after accompanying mom who went “fishing” with friends

A 30-year-old mother is now grieving the loss of her five-year-old son who drowned this afternoon near the Aqueduct area in Patentia, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Reports are that around 15:00h today, the woman who hails from ‘Skull City’ Patentia, WBD, took the little boy with her when she accompanied her two friends to “go fishing” at that location.

The distraught mother told investigators that the child wanted to swim and she allowed him to venture to a location where there is a “small area of water.”

She stated that shortly after he begun swimming, her son “went under” and she along with her friends tried to rescue him. However, by the time they located him, it was too late.

His body was fished out of the water and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDHR) where the five-year-old was pronounced dead.

Investigations into the child’s drowning continue.