5-YEAR-OLD IN SERIOUS CONDITION FOLLOWING SHOOTING IN CHARLES STREET

A shooting incident that took place on Tuesday night, which resulted in a 5-year-old boy being hospitalized, is currently under police investigation. For a more detailed account of the incident and the ongoing investigation, stay tuned for the report by Dacia Richards.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on