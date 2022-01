On Monday, more than half of the country’s teaching population participated in an “isolation day” exercise initiated by the Guyana Teachers’ Union in response to the worrying surge in COVID-19 cases in Guyana. Even though this action has been deemed a strike by Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton, who made it transparent that teachers will not be paid for this unauthorised absence, the GTU has vehemently maintained that it has not called a strike. Temika Rodney has the details.

