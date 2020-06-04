50 PERCENT DISCOUNT ON HOUSE LOTS EXTENDED UNTIL JUNE 30

As reported by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), the Republic Jubilee promotion is extended until June 30, 2020.

Those persons, who were allotted house lots costing $2.5 million or less, are granted a 50 percent discount on the cost of their land. Initially, the promotion was scheduled for a period of three months – March 1 to May 26, 2020.

The extension allows these persons until June 30, to make their first 50 percent down payment of the value for the lot. Thereafter, they have until August 31, 2020, to cash in on the 50 percent off promotion.

The “50 percent off Republic Promotion” will benefit those individuals who received lands for residential purposes in housing schemes that were either established or regularised by CH&PA.

The promotion amounts to an additional $90Million in subsidies from the CH&PA which is already selling some lands as low as $92,000. This initiative is in keeping with CHPA’’s efforts to make housing affordable for Guyanese.

It was noted that the CH&PA staff are continuing to work from home but will come into the office to process land applications when necessary.