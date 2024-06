The Suriname Guyana Chamber of Commerce is set to host a historic trade delegation from June 5 to 9, featuring around 50 representatives from 23 leading companies. This event aims to strengthen regional economic cooperation and explore new business opportunities between neighbouring countries. The delegation marks a significant step towards enhancing trade relations and fostering regional economic growth. For more on what to expect from this event, see the report by Kerese Gonsalves.

