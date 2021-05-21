50-year-old man found lifeless in verandah by relatives

A 50-year-old man was allegedly found dead in his verandah by his relatives after he returned home from his job in a highly intoxicated state on Thursday (yesterday).

The man is believed to have taken his own life between 21:50h and 22:10h in his Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) home.

According to a police statement, it is alleged by the relatives of the now deceased that he had returned from working on Thursday in what appeared to be a highly inebriated state.

“Shortly after the household retired to bed, it was discovered that the deceased was not in bed and checks around the house were made for him. His motionless body was discovered on the veranda with a rope attached to his neck. Police examined the body for marks of violence but none was found.”

The body was pronounced dead by a doctor at Skeldon Hospital.

It remains in storage at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).