50-year-old man found lifeless on bed

A 50-year-old man who is said to suffer from hypertension was found dead on his bed by persons in his village after several calls to him at his residence went unanswered.

The deceased has been identified as Khemraj Bhim of Track “A” Coldingen, East Coast Demerara (ECD) who was a patient of the Enterprise Health Centre, ECD.

HGP Nighty News understands that he was found lifeless around 07:5h on Thursday (yesterday) after last being seen alive by his neighbor on Wednesday afternoon.

The neighbor told investigators that around 16:00h on Wednesday, Bhim asked him for $200 to purchase “pressure tablet(s)” and was never heard from or seen alive again.

According to a police statement, around 07:00h on Thursday (yesterday), persons were at Bhim’s residence trying to locate him and after their calls went unanswered, they entered his home to ensure that he was alright.

However, upon entering the man’s bedroom, they discovered him motionless on his bed.

“The police was summoned and responded and conducted a check on the body for marks of violence but found none. The body was subsequently escorted to the Enterprise Health Centre where it was seen by a Doctor on duty who pronounced him dead. It was then handed over to Jerrick’s Funeral Home waiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).”

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.