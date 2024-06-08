Saturday, June 8, 2024
500 EXHIBITORS AND CORPORATE SPONSORS TO PARTICIPATE IN BUILDING EXPO 2024

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The 2024 Guyana International Building Exposition was officially launched on Thursday. It aims to highlight new and established businesses in the housing and construction industry. This year’s event has already attracted registrations from over 20 companies, promising a diverse showcase of the latest innovations and services. The expo is expected to provide significant networking opportunities and drive industry growth. See Tiana Cole’s report for more details on the event and what attendees can expect.

