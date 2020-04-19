5,000 ‘ganja’ plants, nursery with 3,000 seedlings destroyed by cops

Thousands of cannabis plants ranging from 12 inches to four (4) feet were discovered and destroyed by fire during a Guyana Police Force (GPF) narcotics eradication operation at Ebeni, Berbice River, yesterday.

The camp at the location that was discovered and destroyed by the police.

Meanwhile, a nursery with an estimated 3,000 seedlings and a camp were also destroyed with the one and a half acres of cannabis cultivation that was said to have 5,000 ‘ganja’ plants ranging from 12 inches to four (4) feet in height.

The nursery at the Ebeni, Berbice River, which contained 3,000 seedlings.

HGP Nightly News was told that this exercise lasted over 10 hours.

According to the police, a large plot of land was also observed to have been prepared for cultivation.

Up to press time, no arrests were made, as investigations into the matter continue.