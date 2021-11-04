5,000 more homes to benefit from Govt’s electricity relief initiative

Committed to providing vulnerable citizens with financial support, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has extended the government’s 75 kilowatts per hour (kWh) campaign to an additional 5,000 households.

Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, MP, is delighted to be able to deliver on yet another promise focused on providing relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is envisaged that before the end of November everybody would have benefited from that measure which I think will go a long way to alleviating expenses that they would have experienced through GPL and light usage or electricity usage. You know this is a commitment that would have been made and we have definitely delivered on that.”

The electricity relief initiative is the brainchild of His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, which he announced in August, along with the $25,000 one- off cash grant that targets old age pensioners, public assistance recipients and persons living with disabilities.

In his address, President Ali declared that the electricity credit will be paid to the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL), on behalf of households consuming 75 Kilowatts per hour (KWH) or less per month.

The one-month free electricity programme thus far assisted 49,966 households to the tune of $187.4 Million of which 42,724 post-paid and 7,242 pre-paid paid customers saw an automatic reduction on their October, 2021 bill.

Meanwhile, the Human Services Ministry is currently contacting the additional 5,000 households to benefit from the project.