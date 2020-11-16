51 more persons confirmed with COVID-19 in Guyana

-death toll remains at 139

Within the last 24-hours, health authorities in Guyana have recorded 51 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,894 as at November 16, 2020.

To date, the number of deaths attributed to the virus stands at 139, with the latest fatality being that of a 47-year-old female from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

According to the Health Ministry, nine (9) persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 67 persons are now in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, 68 are in institutional isolation and 887 in home isolation.

Thus far, 25, 088 tests have been conducted nationwide with 3,791 recorded to have recovered from the virus.