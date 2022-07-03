52,617 grams of suspected narcotics found during Bust along Abary River, 1 arrested

Acting on information received, ranks in Region Five made a major drug bust where 52,617 grams of suspected cannabis was found along the bank of Abary River, yet again.

One person has since been arrested and remains in custody. He has been identified as Gregory Isaacs- a 23-year-old from Tempie Village, West Coast Berbice.

The police ranks went to an area on the left bank of the Abary River (about 40 miles in from the public road), where they saw a two-storey wooden and concrete house on a plot of land.

The ranks also met the 23-year-old.

A search was conducted in the house where four (4) salt bags were found in a room in the lower flat. The bags were checked and it contained 31 wrapped parcels, all containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The labourer was told of the offence, arrested and cautioned. He said the place belongs to ‘Jah Jah’ and that he is just the caretaker.

The labourer and the suspected cannabis were escorted to Weldaad Police Station, where the suspected cannabis was weighed and it amounted to 52,617 grams.

Same was sealed and lodge and the suspect was placed in custody.

Checks are presently being made for the owner of the house where the narcotics was found.

Statements were obtained by the police as investigations continue.