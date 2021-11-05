539g ganja found onboard at Berbice River

Two males were arrested at Edinburg Village, East Bank Berbice River on November 4, 2021, after ranks on marine patrol found a bulky parcel onboard their wooden boat powered by a 225 Yamaha horsepower engine. According to the police, the boast was captained by a 25-year-old and lone occupant age 26 years.

A search was conducted on the boat in their presence where the bulky parcel which had been wrapped in plastic was found under the boat bow which contained leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

They were told of the offence committed, cautioned and arrested and taken to Central Police Station.

The suspected cannabis was later weighed and amounted to 539 grams.