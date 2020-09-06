Nine (9) more persons have test positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in Guyana to 1,468.

This was reflected today Sunday) in the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

To date, of the 1,468 confirmed cases there are 468 cases presently active. These include 14 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and 454 persons in isolation; 52 in institutional isolation and 402 in home isolation.

Additionally, there are currently 97 persons in institutional quarantine.eanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll remains at 46.