55 persons in Guyana now confirmed with COVID-19

The number of persons recorded to have contracted the COVID-19 in Guyana continue to climb and now stands at 55 positive cases according to the latest statistics from the Public Health Ministry today.

Of the above-mentioned total, data reveals that a majority of the confirmed COVID-19 patients in the country are males.

This was announced by the country’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Shamdeo Persaud during a video broadcast on his Ministry’s facebook page moments ago.

He explained that four of the 55 COVID-19 persons would have returned to Guyana with the virus while the remainder contracted it locally.

“The confirmed cases in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) represent more than 80 percent and most cases occurred in Georgetown. To date, most of the positive results are from males… in the over 50 age group, males and females are almost equally affected. However, in the 30-49 years age group most of those who tested positive, almost four (4) to one (1) are males when compared with females,” Dr. Shamdeo stated.