56 more teachers complete Post Graduate programmes with GOAL 

Guyana’s education system is set to be boosted with more trained teachers in several areas.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand met with 56 teachers who recently completed programmes offered through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) on Monday. The meeting was held in the auditorium at National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD).

In brief remarks, Minister Manickchand congratulated the teachers on completing their respective programmes. She noted that as Guyana evolves, teachers have a significant role to play in moulding the future generation.

The Education Minister highlighted that recently, an aggressive literacy campaign was launched. She said that the Literacy and Robotics programme is aimed at collectively changing the abilities of pupils in the nursery and primary levels.

She further added that monitoring the progress of the pupils is a key part of the programme. As such, the teachers who recently completed their programmes through GOAL would be an asset to the process.

Director of GOAL, Professor Jacob Opadeyi, also congratulated the educators on successfully completing their programmes.

Nine teachers completed their certificate in Primary Teaching offered by the Indira Ghandi Open University (IGNOU). Two completed their Post Graduate Diploma in Instructional Design and Technology, 13 completed the Post Graduate Diploma in Literacy Instruction, 11 completed the Post Graduate in Teaching and Learning with Emerging Technologies, and 21 now have a certificate in Teaching of Reading. All these programmes were offered by the University of the West Indies Open Campus (UWIOC).

Also present at the meeting were the Chief Education Officer, Saddam Hussain, Assistant Chief Education Officer (Literacy), Samantha Williams, and the Head of the Curriculum Unit Omawattie Ramdin.

Like this: Like Loading...