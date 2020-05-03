56-y-o woman dies after being shot to eye, neighbour shot to chest

teenage suspect on the run after firing shots during row over stolen motorcycle

A 56-year-old woman is now dead after being shot to her eye while another man from her village is currently nursing a gunshot wound to his chest after his 18-year-old neighbor fired several shots in their direction during an argument about a stolen motorcycle.

Dead is Florence Forte of Lot 24 West Ruimveldt, Front Road, Georgetown.

Meanwhile, the injured man was identified as 46-year-old Brian Wiltshire of Lot 447 West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, who has been discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was shot to the right side of his chest in the wee hours yesterday.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has released a Wanted Bulletin for the teenaged suspect, identified as Timothy Evans, who resides at Lot 67 West Ruimveldt Front, Georgetown.

It is alleged that Wiltshire witnessed the 18-year-old perpetrator stealing a motorcycle that belonged to his (Wiltshire’s) friend. Around 01:20h on Friday, the older man accompanied by friends, took the friend to Evans’ home to retrieve the motorcycle.

Reports are that when the men arrived at the suspect’s residence, he exited his home armed with a gun, and began firing shots in the direction of the group of men. One bullet hit Wiltshire to the right side of his chest while the other men reportedly took cover.

It was during this time that 56-year-old Forte, who lived in the house opposite of Evans’ home, ventured out of her residence to ascertain what the commotion was about. This was when one of the bullets hit the woman in her right eye.

Evans reportedly escaped while Wiltshire and Forte were rushed to the GPHC where they were both admitted and treated for their injuries.

Despite valiant efforts by the medical staff, Forte succumbed to her injuries some five hours after being shot.

Police were able to recover two (2) .32 spent shells on the street in front of Evan’s residence.

However, the suspect is yet to be apprehended, and has gone into hiding since the shooting took place yesterday morning. Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.