56 year old man dies in Essequibo Coast Accident

Please see full press release:

Police in Regional Division #2 are investigating a fatal incident which occurred on 2022/07/17 at about 07:30 hrs on the Onderneeming/ Sandpit access road, Essequibo Coast.

The incident involved motor pick-up GJJ 8947 driven by Bhojnarine Narine, a 36-year-old of Perseverance, Essequibo Coast, and occupant Lincoln Moore(now deceased), a 56-year-old resident of Onderneeming/Sandpit Essequibo Coast.

Enquiries disclosed:

That motor pickup GJJ 8947 was proceeding east on the said road at a rate of speed of 40 to 50 kmph. The driver alleged that one Lincoln Moore was seated in the tray of motor pick GJJ 8947, and upon passing a steel bar at the toll gate which is fitted across the Onderneeming/Sandpit Road he heard an impact from the rear of his vehicle.

The driver said he immediately stopped his vehicle and came out and saw Lincoln Moore lying motionless in the tray of the vehicle bleeding from his head.

He then drove to Suddie Public Hospital where Lincoln Moore was seen and examined by the Doctor on duty and pronounced dead on arrival. The body of Lincoln Moore was placed into the said hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

The scene was visited by Inspector Gobin, Sergeant DaSilva and a party of police ranks. Statements and measurements were taken, and the scene and vehicle were photographed and the vehicle examined by Sergeant Da Silva, a Licensing and Certifying officer.

The driver is presently in custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.