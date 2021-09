A 57 year old woman of Tuschen New Housing Scheme was on Friday charged at the Wales Magistrate’s Court with Larceny by bailee. Wendy Callender appeared before Magistrate McGusty where she pleaded not guilty to the charge that was read to her which was committed to Devin John of Tuschen New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo. Bail was granted in the sum of $100,000.00 and the matter was adjourned to October 10, 2021 for report and fixture.

