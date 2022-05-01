59 year old Man Stomped to Death by Farmer in Deep South Rupununi

Cedric Jones, a 59-year-old Amerindian farmer of Bashaizon, Deep South Rupununi wound up dead after getting into an argument and physical encounter with a 27-year-old Amerindian who is also a farmer of the same area.

The incident occurred on Saturday at about 17:20hrs at Bashaizon.

Police ranks from Lethem station visited the scene which is an open area with a lone mango tree, and a school about 100 feet away to the eastern side and a health post about 50 feet away to the southern side.

The men are known to each other. It is said that the 27 year old suspect was consuming ‘local pine wine’ when the now deceased man (Jones) was passing.

Jones stopped and spoke with the suspect during which they got into an argument over animals belonging to Jones going into the suspect’s yard. The suspect reportedly pushed Jones down to the ground and kicked him several times, causing him to received injuries and became motionless.

A report was made and the suspect was arrested and cautioned by the Police, and he replied saying: “I told him (Jones) to take care of his animals that the animals are coming into my yard and damage my cassava. Jones then charge towards me and I pushed him to the ground and kicked him but I can’t recall which part I kicked him and he never moved.”

The body was examined by a crime scene rank and photographed. It was then escorted to the Lethem Regional Hospital where it was pronounce dead on arrival by Dr. Matthias. The body was then placed at the Lethem Regional Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.