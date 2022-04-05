59 year old woman dies in early morning accident, speeding minibus driver arrested

59-year-old Debra Salikram of lot 85 West Ruimveldt Estate Housing Scheme lost her life early Tuesday morning after a collision with a speeding minibus owned and driven by 29-year-old Dencel Abrams.

Police headquarters reported that about 06:00hrs, minibus BAB 1155 was allegedly speeding south along the eastern side of the La Penitence Public Road whilst the motorcyclist (Salikram) was proceeding north along the eastern side of the said road and reportedly turned west into the path of the minibus.

As a result of the collision the motorcyclist fell onto the roadway, where she received injuries. An ambulance was summoned and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

The scene was visited by the Police and a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the minibus and no trace of alcohol was found in his system.

He is in custody assisting with the investigations.