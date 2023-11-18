$5M LIBEL SUIT FILED BY VICE PRESIDENT AGAINST “BRYAN MAX”

Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has initiated a $5 million libel lawsuit against Byron Mackintosh, also known as ‘Bryan Max.’ The lawsuit stems from allegations made by Mackintosh, claiming that Jagdeo had tampered with his vehicle’s brakes with the intent to cause harm or death. Tiana Cole provides further details in her report.
