6 Berbice men charged with Pandit’s murder

Six men have been charged with the murder of Berbice Pandit Rishi Bharrat. The incident occurred last weekend at Crabwood Creek Berbice after the men beat the Pandit to death following a request by the Pandit to desist from playing loud music and indecent language. Gregory Tejpertab, Razan Ally, Anil Angershalam, Javed Ghanie, Devendra Khemraj and Vidaiand Khemraj appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore and were all jointly charged for the murder at the #51 Magistrate’s Court. They were not required to plea to the indictable charge, hence they were remanded until 14th October 2021.

