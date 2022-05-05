6 Businesses benefits from Income Allowances

Some Six businesses that were affected by infrastructure works under the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP), benefitted from income allowances on Wednesday.

This was made possible through the the AHUAP-Livelihood Restoration Plan. The allowance is based on the recorded income for the various businesses during the affected period. The Project Affected Persons (PAPs) were eligible due to them operating their business on a residential/commercial lot and have legal rights to the land. The operating businesses which were awarded fell within the following areas: Block ‘X’ Liliendaal, Section ‘B’ Pattensen, Section ‘C’ and ‘D’ Turkeyen and Section ‘C’ Cummings Lodge.

The signing of Entitlement Agreements and disbursement of the cheques for the allowances were done in the Boardroom of the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CHPA) in the presence of Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin D Croal, Chief Executive Officer of CHPA, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves, Director of Community Development, Mr. Gladwin Charles and Deputy Director, Mrs. Donell Bess-Bascom.

AHUAP is an Inter-American Bank (IDB) funded project in collaboration with CHPA, focusing on the rehabilitation of infrastructures such as climate-ready drainage, street lighting, community facilities, roads (upgrade), sidewalks and construction and rehabilitation of civic infrastructure facilities.