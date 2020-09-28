6-y-o hospitalised after being struck down by car while crossing road

-driver subsequently arrested after fleeing accident scene

A 38-year-old driver is now in hot water after he allegedly slammed into a six (6)-year-old on the roadway then fled the scene without stopping to render any assistance to the injured child.

He was shortly apprehended by the police after the accident took place.

Meanwhile, the six (6)-year-old, who is said to have suffered injuries about his body, is presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in a stable condition.

The serious accident took place yesterday (Sunday) around 17:30h along the Non Pariel Access Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The driver told the police that he was proceeding East, along the above-mentioned public road and while in the vicinity of a shop, he noticed “an individual running from North to South” and eventually in the path of his vehicle.

As such the left side front of the motor car slammed into the child, who fell onto the roadway, receiving injuries.

The six (6)-year-old was picked up in a conscious condition by public spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was admitted.

According to the cops, the driver who fled the scene was later arrested and is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on him and the result revealed that the man had no trace of alcohol in his system.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.