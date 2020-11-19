60-year-old female latest COVID-19 related death in Guyana

-death toll climbs to 143

A 60-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who had been diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) lost the battle for her life at a Government health facility within the last 24-hours.

This latest COVID-19 related fatality in the country takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 143.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health today (Thursday), the woman had succumbed while receiving care.

The Ministry noted that it will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this time to render any assistance to her family.

Meanwhile, health officials have already contacted all of the now dead woman’s relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to her.

“The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and her family, and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.”

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.11), which are in effect until November 30, 2020. This order emphasises:

▪ the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home;

▪the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others;

▪and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy .