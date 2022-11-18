60th National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships launched

The 60th National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships was on Thursday afternoon launched at the National Track and Field Center, Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

The event is being hosted by the Ministry of Education and the Guyana Teachers’ Union from November 27th, 2022, to December 2nd, 2022. Both organisations are extremely excited to be doing this after 2 years of not having the competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Providing an overview of the upcoming event, President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union, Mr. Mark Lyte stated that over the course of six days, the nation’s best student-athletes and teachers from the 15 districts will compete for medals and bragging rights in swimming at the National Aquatic Centre, cycling at the National Park and athletics at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora.

On Monday, November 28, 2022, the National Park and the National Aquatic Center will be packed with cyclists and swimmers as they compete while all roads will lead to the National Track and Field Center from November 29, 2022, to December 2, 2022, for the athletics leg of the championships.

Delivering brief remarks at the launch earlier this afternoon, Chief Education Officer, Dr Marcel Hutson, stated that the Ministry of Education has prioritized sports development in the education system. He explained that sports form part of the ministry’s agenda to produce well-rounded students.

“We believe that significant investments were injected by the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Education for the development of sports in schools. So, this is a big thing on the agenda because our national strategic plan speaks clearly to the promotion of sports because what we intend to do is to build the whole man speak to the body, the soul, and the spirit.”

Dr Hutson further called on students to be supportive of their peers during the competition. He also commended the work of the National Management Committee for its dedication to ensuring the event is hosted.

Also delivering remarks was Banks DIH Communications Manager, Mr. Troy Peters. The company has been the championships’ biggest supporter over the years. Mr. Peters expressed appreciation for being part of the event. He noted that the company remains committed to supporting the development of Guyana’s youth through education and sport.

Present at the event were members of the Management committee, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr. Alfred King, the Deputy Director of Sport, Ms. Melissa Dow-Richardson along with students and teachers from schools in Region Three.