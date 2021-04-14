62 year old West Coast Berbice man dead after drinking spree

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old man of Area G, Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara who was found dead on a bridge in his village on Tuesday .

According to the police Uniram who lives alone and is said to be a frequent user of alcohol was seen about 11:00hrs walking and staggering, heading towards his home..

At about 12:00hrs, he was seen standing on his bridge to the entrance of his home. Then at about 15:00hrs, he was discovered lying motionless on the bridge.

The police were summoned and escorted the body to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where the man was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was examined and no marks of violence were seen