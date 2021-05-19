Several suspects in serious crimes including rape, murder appear at Mabaruma Court

A large number of men and a few women were hauled before the Mabaruma Magistrate Court, Region One (Barima-Waini) before Senior Magistrate Mr Sunil Scares via Zoom conference on Tuesday (yesterday).

The matters include rape of a child under 16, sexual assault, murder and assault among others, many of which were postpone for a later date this year.

See below the persons who appeared on Tuesday at the Mabaruma Court in relation to various offences:

1. Ronel Marks for Sexual Assault, matter postponed to 17.08.2021.

2. Marcus Joaquin for Murder, matter postponed to 19.05.2021 for continuation.

3. Coy Jocintho for Rape of a child under 16, matter postponed to 21.05.2021.

4. Wilfredo Jose Rodriguez Castillo for Sexual Activity with a child family member, matter postponed to 21.05.2021 for Trial.

5. John Peters and Leon Singh for Break and Enter And Larceny, mater postponed to 20.05.2021.

6. Winston Daniels and Glaston Mendonza for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, matter postponed to 20.05.2021 for trial.

7. Orin Liverpool for Possession of Narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, matter postponed to 20.05.2021 for continuation.

8. Frank Daniels, Mark John and Nicholas Alberts for cultivating a prohibited plant, matter postponed to 20.05.2021 for ex-parte trial.

9. Corwin Charles and junior Samuels for Felonious Wounding

10. Carmen Oskarina Maurera and Carmen Osmarina Maurera

11. Cristian Cedeno and Victor Marques for unlawful and malicious damage to property, matter was dismissed.

12. Denese Williams for unlawful wounding, matter was dismissed.

13. Noel Antonio Villarrruel Valazquez for Break and Enter with intent to commit a felony, matter was dismissed.

14. Eon Archer for Rape, matter was postponed to 4th June, 2021 for report.

15. Samira Reberio for Provoke Breach of the Peace, matter was dismissed.

16. Ryan Henry for Disorderly Behaviour and Resist peace officer, matter was dismissed.

17. Clint Peters for Obstruct peace officer, Disorderly Behaviour, Resist Peace officer and Assault Peace Officer, matter was dismissed.

18. Sham Jowaheer for Obstruct peace officer and Disorderly Behavior, matter was dismissed.

19. Zeena Conyers for Assault was placed on a bond to keep the peace for 12 months.

20. Zerena Margow for Assault Causing Actual bodily harm was placed on a bond to keep the peace for 12 months.

21. Euline Daniels for Assault causing Actual bodily harm was placed on a bond to keep the peace for 12 months.

22. George Joseph for Threatening Behavior pleaded guilty and was fined $10,000.

23. Nigel Abrams for Rape of a child under 16 years, paper committial was conducted and he was committed to stand trial at High Court on the next available date, bail reduced to $200,000

24. Shawn Pritchard for Assault, matter was dismissed.

25. Sherwin Smith pleaded guilty for the Offence of dangerous driving and was fined $40,000.

The said court was adjourned to today (Wednesday).