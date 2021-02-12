63-year-old female Security Guard dies after collision with motorbike, cop’s car

A 63-year-old female Security Guard is now dead while a 20-year-old Traffic Officer is in police custody after he allegedly collided with the woman’s motorcycle while she had been attempting to ride onto the lane he was driving on.

The deceased female, whose identity is yet to be revealed by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is said to have been attached to the VXL South America Inc. company and hails from the Mon Repos village, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

HGP Nightly News understands that the accident took place late Thursday (last) night at the Rupert Craig Highway and University of Guyana (UG) Access Road, ECD.

The cop has been identified as a 20-year-old Police Constable attached to the Traffic Department at the Brickdam Police Station, Georgetown.

According to a police statement, the driver of the motor car was proceeding East along the Southern driving lane of the Rupert Craig Highway while the motorcycle was proceeding in the said direction along the Northern driving lane.

As the Police Constable approached the intersection at the UG Access Road, the 63-year-old motorcyclist allegedly attempted to utilize the Southern driving lane and drove into the cop’s path colliding with the motorcar.

The collision resulted in the woman falling onto the car’s window screen before she fell on to the road’s surface where she received several injuries about her body.

“The EMT personnel arrived on the scene and the motor cyclist was pronounced dead on the scene by Dr. Rickets of the Georgetown Public Hospital. The body was then taken to the Lykens Funeral Home mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME). The vehicles were lodged to be examined by the licensing and certifying officer, breathalyzer test conducted on the driver, where he was found 0.00% micrograms respectively in breath level and is in custody assisting with investigation.”