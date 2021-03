Within the last 24 hours, 64 persons tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), while 11 individuals have been placed in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), in its daily COVID-19 update on Tuesday (today), a total of 61 persons are in institutional isolation.

Presently, 840 individuals are in home isolation and 15 are in institutional quarantine.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Guyana stands at 218.