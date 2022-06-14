64-year-old miner died after mining pit collapsed at Micobie backdam, Region #8

Police in Region #8 are investigating a mining pit incident, which resulted in the death of Donald Gouveia, called ‘Danny’, a 64-year-old miner of Subryanville, Georgetown.

The incident occurred at about 12:00 hrs on Tuesday at Micobie Backdam in Potaro, Region #8.

Investigations so far revealed that on the date and time mentioned above, Donald Gouveia and three other workers were working in a mining pit, made up of sandy soil.

The pit is about 60 feet is diameter and 70 feet in depth. The portion of the pitwall that caved in, had covered 15 feet of the depth.

At the time Donald was jetting, when the western pit wall collapsed and caved in, and in the process covered him.

His co-workers were partly covered, namely: Keith James (above his waist), Frencivaldo Santos (above his chest area) and Junior Daniels (just above his knees).

They were assisted by other workers, including Mark Gouveia.

James, Santos and Daniels managed to free themselves without any injury.

However, Donald, who was taken out of the pit in an unconscious state and had an injury above his left eye, was rushed to Micobie Health Center after which he was immediately referred to the Mahdia District Hospital.

On his arrival at the Mahdia district hospital about 15:02 hrs he was seen and examined by Dr. Clay who pronounced him dead on arrival.

The body of Donald Gouveia was subsequently escorted via aircraft from Mahdia Airstrip to Ogle Airport, thence to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting post mortem.