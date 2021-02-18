65-year-old female Security Guard dies moments after complaining about health

A 65-year-old female Security Guard is now dead shortly after she complained to her Supervisor about feeling unwell while she was on duty at the Savannah Park Primary School, Berbice.

The woman has been identified as Doreen Samaroo, a resident of Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje, Berbice.

HGP Nightly News understands that around 19:00h on Wednesday (yesterday), the now dead woman aired complaints about her physical state, moments before she lost consciousness.

Samaroo was escorted by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.

