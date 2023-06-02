67 LITTERBUGS CHARGED AS RESTORATION CAMPAIGN HEATS UP – NAMES OF ERRANT PERSONS TO BE PUBLISHED

Renata Burnette provides further information on the Solid Waste Management Department’s efforts to combat littering and restore the city’s cleanliness. In the past two months alone, 67 litterbugs have been brought before the courts, with 14 being fined and given community service after pleading guilty. The department is committed to taking all necessary measures to eradicate the culture of littering among specific individuals within the community. Burnette’s report delves into more details regarding the ongoing initiatives and strategies the Solid Waste Management Department employs.

