67-year-old motorcyclist involved in accident with ambulance succumbs at GPHC

The 67-year-old brother of well-known businessman, Stanley Ming, lost the battle for his life at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) yesterday (Good Friday) one (1) day after being involved in an accident with an ambulance (#PVV 7693) on Thursday afternoon.

Samuel Ming of Mings Products and Services was riding his motorcycle ( #CE 614) when the accident took place with the minibus ( #PVV 7693), a Ministry of Health ambulance, that had been transporting a COVID-19 patient to the Liliendaal medical facility.

The driver of the ambulance told the cops that around 14:15h, he was proceeding North along Irving Street at about 45kmph and “had on the siren while sounding his horn” and as he was crossing the intersection of JB Singh and Thomas Road, the accident occurred.

According to a police statement, the driver stated that Ming’s motorbike (# CE 614) which had been proceeding West on JB Singh Road collided with the rear right side portion of the ambulance.

As a result of the collision, Ming fell onto the roadway and received injuries about his body, was picked up in a conscious condition by the Emergency Medical Technicians taken to the GPHC, where he had been admitted in a stable condition.

However, on Friday (yesterday) he succumbed to his injuries inside of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of that hospital.

Ming’s body is presently at the GPHC’s mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Meanwhile, the driver of the ambulance (#PVV 7693) is currently under police guard at the GPHC.

He was in police custody since the accident occurred but subsequently complained about feeling unwell and was taken to the GPHC. At the time of the accident, a breathalyzer test conducted on him found no trace of alcohol in his system.