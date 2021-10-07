Major turnout at GTT health fair

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph company (GTT) on Tuesday saw a major turnout at its Health fair for employees, family members and customers visiting its 55 Brickdam, Parking lot location.

The GTT health fair held in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA) saw a range of free services being provided to GTT employees, their family members and customers visiting the store.

Among the free services were eye testing, pressure testing, podiatry services, audiology services, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) testing, COVID-19 vaccination, Voluntary Counselling and Testing (VCT) and Sexual Transmitted Infection (STI) Counselling and Visual inspection with acetic acid (VIA) testing to name a few.

GTT’s Chief Executive Officer, Damian Blackburn who took advantage of some of the free services, said the company is always pleased to exercise its corporate social responsibility in ways where it can benefit more persons than one.

“This is our first health fair for the year, and we are happy to partner with GRPA, GPHC and the ministry to offset the expense these services can pose on persons. This initiative ties in neatly with our promise to strengthen our community and that was evident today,” Blackburn said.

“We look forward to more collaborations like this that will continue to benefit those in our community,” he added.

Several employees and family members applauded the initiative and said they look forward to more events as this one in the future.

The event was held under the theme “Together we rise Healthier”

Related